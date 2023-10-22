SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stake Reduced by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned 1.36% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 59,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,787. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $621.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

