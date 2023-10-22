SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $437.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $410.07 and a 12 month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

