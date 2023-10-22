Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Financial Comparison

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Spine Injury Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $4.71 billion 0.89 $1.50 billion ($0.60) -38.68 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 732.46 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brookfield Renewable and Spine Injury Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.49%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable 6.43% 1.98% 0.73% Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55%

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

