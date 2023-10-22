SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:STEW)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. SRH Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

