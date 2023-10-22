Stack Financial Management Inc Acquires 2,052 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 1.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,504. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

