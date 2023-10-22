Stack Financial Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 2.1% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $18,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.86. The company had a trading volume of 570,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,880. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $172.21 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

