Stack Financial Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. 16,801,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,947,624. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

