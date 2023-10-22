Stack Financial Management Inc Grows Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,513 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 2.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $19,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.4 %

AEM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $49.80. 4,497,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,655. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

