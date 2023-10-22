Stack Financial Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.1% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 126,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,390,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Danaher by 38.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,274 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 13.8% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 296,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.83. 2,926,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,261. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $204.73 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.60.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

