Stack Financial Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $265.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,893. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.47.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

