Stack Financial Management Inc Has $19.34 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 2.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

View Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $6.22 on Friday, reaching $375.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.