Stack Financial Management Inc Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.3% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 411,422 shares of company stock valued at $24,424,662. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,686,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,214,603. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

