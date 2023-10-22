Stack Financial Management Inc Makes New $232,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $842,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.63. 2,600,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,344. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

