Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 1,022 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.5% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $151.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,022,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,463. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.77. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

