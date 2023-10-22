Stack Financial Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. 11,638,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,391,539. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

