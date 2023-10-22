State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $35.69 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $35,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.23.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

