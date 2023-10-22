State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $61.83 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $61,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,976,000 after buying an additional 551,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,387,000 after buying an additional 59,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,416,000 after buying an additional 414,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.62.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.1 %

ELV opened at $453.78 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $451.73 and a 200-day moving average of $456.47.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

