State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $67.54 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $67,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Shares of DE stock opened at $375.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

