State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $81.73 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $81,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $181.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $176.52 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

