State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 25,746 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $91,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,676,000 after purchasing an additional 305,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

