State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Zoetis worth $46,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.88.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $167.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

