State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,367 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,779 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $72,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,567,240,000 after acquiring an additional 520,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,744,000 after acquiring an additional 366,907 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

