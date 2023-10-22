State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Linde were worth $110,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Linde by 191.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Linde by 17.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $366.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.43 and its 200 day moving average is $373.29. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $276.64 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

