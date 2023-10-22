Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Trading 2.7% Higher

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. 249,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 211,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
The company has a market cap of $123.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.44.
Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 65.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
