Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Trading 2.7% Higher

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. 249,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 211,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Stereotaxis Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $123.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 65.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stereotaxis

About Stereotaxis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 24.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 863,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,727 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 10.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 69,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

See Also

