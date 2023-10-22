STF Management LP Buys Shares of 5,719 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

STF Management LP bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,350. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

