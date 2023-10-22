STF Management LP Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

STF Management LP trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 9,031,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,961. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.44%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

