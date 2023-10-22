STF Management LP Has $399,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

STF Management LP lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ASML by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,552,000 after buying an additional 79,487 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,032,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after buying an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $580.10. 1,035,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $619.70 and its 200 day moving average is $664.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a one year low of $437.12 and a one year high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

