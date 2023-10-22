STF Management LP Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

STF Management LP lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.8% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Starbucks by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $94.19. 4,698,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,459. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

