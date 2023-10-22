STF Management LP Has $770,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

STF Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.8% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $134.12. 6,149,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,564,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average is $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

