STF Management LP Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

STF Management LP decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AEP traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.35. 3,270,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,049. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

