STF Management LP Sells 1,286 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

STF Management LP cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $375.93. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

