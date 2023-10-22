STF Management LP Sells 2,694 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

STF Management LP decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.