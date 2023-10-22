STF Management LP Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

STF Management LP cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock remained flat at $234.45 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,820. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.12. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

