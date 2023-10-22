STF Management LP Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

STF Management LP cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $30.76. 21,527,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,981,529. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.