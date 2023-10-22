Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 320 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $278.81 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.70 and its 200 day moving average is $244.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

