Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 4,842 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Down 3.0 %

ETN opened at $193.99 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $134.81 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. HSBC upped their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

