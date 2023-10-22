Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 79,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $258.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,956 shares of company stock worth $5,580,451 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

