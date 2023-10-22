Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $108.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

