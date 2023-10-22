Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $223.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.86 and a twelve month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

