Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $11 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 591.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.43.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $705.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $518.57 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $750.17 and a 200 day moving average of $751.46.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

