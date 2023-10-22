Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $16.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $182.29 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

