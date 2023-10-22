Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $30.39 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after acquiring an additional 126,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after purchasing an additional 812,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.60.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DHR opened at $205.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.92 and its 200-day moving average is $241.76. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $204.73 and a one year high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

