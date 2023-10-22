Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $46.11 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $46,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $66.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.