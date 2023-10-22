Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $65.32 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $65,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $584.64 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $565.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.30.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

