Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,933 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

