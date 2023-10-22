Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 794 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

OEF stock opened at $198.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.33 and a 1-year high of $214.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day moving average is $201.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

