Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 880 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.94.

NYSE SHW opened at $237.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.37 and its 200-day moving average is $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $199.01 and a one year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

