StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

