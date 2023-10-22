StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
FSI opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $3.70.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
