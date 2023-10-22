StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

FSI opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

