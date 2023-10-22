StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.